More training needed for judges on sexual assault law, Ambrose says

OTTAWA—Changes the Liberals have made to the way judges are appointed would not necessarily prevent someone who believes in stereotypes about sexual assault cases from presiding over one of those trials, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said Tuesday.Ambrose went before the House of Commons status of women committee to discuss her private member's bill that would require anyone who wanted to be considered for an appointment to the bench to undergo comprehensive training in sexual assault law.The bill, C-337, would also require the Canadian Judicial Council to report on continuing education courses in matters related to sexual assault law and change the Criminal Code to make courts provide written decisions in sexual assault cases.There were some tense moments, as Liberal MPs pointed out that it was a Conservative justice minister who appointed Robin Camp, who asked a sexual assault complainant in a trial why she couldn't keep her knees together, to the Federal Court.Camp, who was a provincial court judge in Alberta when he made the comments, resigned from the Federal Court last month.