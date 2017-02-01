Mosque barred from operating by city by-law draws protest

When members of the Sakinah Community Center purchased a former 72,000-foot warehouse on Birchmount Rd. in Scarborough, they saw their dream home for a mosque, school and gathering space.But when they closed on the $4.5 million sale in January 2014, according to land records, city rules already in place made that dream impossible.Several months earlier, in 2013, council enacted a new by-law governing what can be built on employment lands, where the Scarborough warehouse sits. It bars places of worship and other “sensitive” uses like schools which the city says are incompatible with industrial facilities.Frustration in the Muslim community peaked on Wednesday with hundreds of members filling the main rotunda and second floor of city hall in protest, calling the by-law “discriminatory.” “We’re here because we have issue with the by-law that has been adopted by the city,” said Sakinah’s Imam and founder Said Rageah, who earlier wrote Mayor John Tory saying it effectively pushed new places of worship from the city at a time when mosques and Muslims are being targeted at home and in the U.S. Article Continued BelowThe site was earlier shut down by the city for operating without the required permits.Councillor Michael Thompson, whose Ward 37 (Scarborough Centre) includes the Birchmount Rd. space, said he previously met with the group and city officials, who showed them a letter sent to their real estate agent that outlined the community centre would not be a permitted use of the land under the new rules. The city was not able to provide a copy of that letter by deadline.“We treated everybody appropriately,” Thompson told the Star.