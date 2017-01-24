Most Canadians happy with current voting system, but open to electoral reform: report

OTTAWA—A report on the federal government’s online electoral reform survey says two-thirds of Canadians who responded are happy with how the current voting system works.The report, quietly released online today by Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, also suggests Canadians are willing to entertain changes to the system — provided they don’t complicate the voting process.Read more: A short (surprising) history of democratic reform: CohnRookie MP Gould takes over troubled electoral reform fileArticle Continued BelowTrudeau’s electoral reform chatter has a century of history behind itAnd while just over half of respondents say they are opposed to mandatory voting, they do support the idea of being able to cast a ballot online, just so long as the system is demonstrably secure.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to make the 2015 election the last held under the current first-past-the-post electoral system, although he has since shown signs of backing away from that commitment.