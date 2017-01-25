Most Canadians have a poor understanding of CPP, reports reveal

OTTAWA—Internal evaluations of the Canada Pension Plan show the retirement system is poorly understood by most of the public — a problem retiree Evan Brett avoided only through luck and meticulous record keeping.The 76-year-old realtor and his wife Latifah dove into their files at their Langley, B.C., home a decade ago when Latifah applied for retirement benefits. The documents they happened to have stockpiled ensured they were able to maximize the benefits they receive today.Evan Brett said he knew enough about the Canada Pension Plan to avoid tripping over application hurdles.But he is sure others aren’t nearly as well-versed — and documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act suggest he is right.Evaluations drawing from workers, retirees and Service Canada officials show Canadians are often confused about what they need when applying for CPP benefits, have a hard time understanding information on government websites, and don’t completely understand the cornerstone retirement program.Article Continued BelowThe reports recommend more outreach and advertisements to help seniors navigate the system and avoid frustration and shock when they apply for benefits.Take the child-rearing provision, which caused the Bretts headaches. The provision allows a retiree to exempt up to seven years that they were out of the workforce raising children so the lower wages during those years don’t bring down how much they are eligible to receive in retirement.One evaluation suggested Canadians often don’t know the provision helps them earn more in retirement. And when they do realize the difference, they have issues tracking down documentation such as birth certificates from adult children.

