Mountains of hockey gear donated for First Nations kids

It was a simple request — hockey mums and dads were asked to purge their homes of gear their kids had outgrown.What wasn’t so simple was the response. Eighteen tonnes of donated equipment poured in with dozens of volunteers spending hours sorting skates, pads, helmets, sticks, jerseys and other miscellaneous gear destined for First Nations youth in six northern Ontario reserves.“It’s hard to put in words. People in Etobicoke poured their hearts into this, and here you see the benefits,” said organizer Gerald Lue, pointing to the mountains of hockey equipment piled to within just inches of the 16-foot ceilings at his company’s Mississauga warehouse.Collected as part of Rotary Etobicoke’s Second Annual Hockey Equipment Drive, the donated gear for children and youth weighed in at more than 18 tonnes — 25 times more than the equipment collected in the drive’s inaugural year.And that, said Lue, is all thanks to the generosity of local hockey families who donated their outgrown equipment during a series of drives at the MasterCard Centre and Mimico Arena in November and December.Article Continued Below“I think the parents have really been driving this with their children, and the sheer fact that they get to see the enormous results of the outreach this community has put together, I think that’s most important.”One reserve set to benefit from the Rotary Etobicoke drive, Lue added, is a remote James Bay-area community looking to outfit 12 full hockey teams — that’s 144 youth in one reserve alone.“It brings a lot home for me,” he said. “I, too, grew up in a community where we didn’t get to play hockey or baseball, because we didn’t have a lot. So to actually do this and see the kids benefit, it’s awesome.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx