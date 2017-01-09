Mourners in Iran pay respects to former leader Rafsanjani

TEHRAN, IRAN—Mourners from all walks of life in Iran — from the country’s president to passersby on the street — paid their respects on Monday to the late Iranian leader Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani following his death over the weekend at the age of 82.President Hassan Rouhani and his administration visited the mosque in northern Tehran where Rafsanjani’s body was brought. Mourners, including Rafsanjani’s family members, wept at the sight of his coffin, reaching out to touch it.Newspapers in Iran published front-page photographs of Rafsanjani, who died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, while state television aired archival clips of his comments and speeches. The country is observing three days of mourning, and Rafsanjani’s funeral is set for Tuesday.A man weeps during a mourning ceremony for Rafsanjani. Newspapers in Iran published front-page photographs of Rafsanjani, while state television aired archival clips of his comments and speeches. (Ebrahim Noroozi) At the start of a parliament session Monday, parliament speaker Ali Larijani paid tribute to the late leader, describing Rafsanjani as “a man for hard days whose name has been always been tied to the revolution and it will always be so.”Article Continued BelowHowever, political analysts believe Rafsanjani’s absence will put Rouhani under more pressures by hard-liners. Tehran-based analyst Hamid Reza Shokouhi said Rouhani and reformists in general have lost a powerful supporter in the next presidential election.“Now, with about six months to the next presidential election, there are so many pressures on Rouhani’s administration,” Shokouhi said. “Rafsanjani could manage it, if he were still alive.”A Tehran-based diplomatic analyst, Hassan Hanizadeh, told The Associated Press that Rafsanjani left a big vacuum in the Iranian field of diplomacy. During visits to Tehran, many foreign envoys met with Rafsanjani to discuss regional and internationals issues.Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani served as president from 1989 to 1997, during a period of significant changes in Iran. (Ramin Talaie) “Over the past 37 years, Rafsanjani always tried to pave the way for better ties with regional countries and the West,” said Hanizadeh, adding that he hopes “moderate figures will continue his policies.”

