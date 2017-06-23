MPs on summer break will return to a different Parliament this fall

OTTAWA—Senators passed the Liberal government’s budget Thursday, ending a political stand-off that could have cut short the MPs’ summer break.The back-and-forth budget battle — fought in recent days over whether the Senate had the political authority to amend the government’s budget — ended when Senators reluctantly backed down and approved it.Thursday’s vote defused the deadlock for now though Senators used the opportunity to insist they have the constitutional right to amend any legislation “whatever its nature or source.”Crisis averted, politicians are returning to their ridings. The Parliament they will return to this fall promises to be different with new political leaders and a new dynamic as the 2019 election begins to loom large over federal politics and policies.By mid-September, the Liberals will be nearing the mid-point of their four-year mandate. Trudeau and his Liberal MPs will face off against opposition parties reenergized by leadership contests. The Conservatives now have Andrew Scheer at the helm. This fall, the New Democrats will select the leader to replace Thomas Mulcair.Article Continued BelowOn Wednesday, Scheer previewed a few of the themes he’ll be taking to Canadians this summer — accusations of reckless spending by the Liberals and the promise of “positive” Conservative policies.“After just two years of Justin Trudeau, Canadians are already looking for a fresh alternative,” he told reporters on Parliament Hill.“We’re almost at the halfway mark for this Liberal mandate and it’s pretty obvious the sunny skies here have clouded over,” he said, a jab at Trudeau’s “sunny ways” slogan.