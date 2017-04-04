Mtis groups split over proposal to exonerate Louis Riel

History has been rewritten and much of the public’s opinion has long since changed. But Louis Riel, the Métis leader executed as a traitor in 1885, can still provoke a fight.Now, though, more than 130 years after he was tried and hanged for treason, it is the people Riel fought and died for who can’t seem to agree on how — or even whether — to take the last step in his political rehabilitation.In a statement to the Star, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly’s office acknowledged it is trying to determine how best to honour Riel.“The ideals that Louis Riel fought for — ideals of inclusiveness and equality — are the very same values on which we base our country’s identity,” spokesperson Pierre-Olivier Herbert said.The campaign to exonerate Riel is being led by a francophone Métis group in Manitoba, who want to see Canada use its 150th anniversary celebrations to right a historic wrong.Article Continued Below“Riel should receive a complete exoneration without any conditions,” the group, L’Union nationale métisse Saint-Joseph, which dates to 1887, writes in a 70-page dossier that was submitted to the federal government last year, and which was provided to the Star.The group cites legal irregularities that would be grounds for a modern-day mistrial as well as Riel’s legislative and cultural contributions to Canada, such as aboriginal land rights, minority language rights, the founding of the province of Manitoba and the legitimization of a distinct founding people of mixed European and indigenous ancestry.“The Métis, agents of change and conduits between cultures who embodied Canadian values even before Canada formally existed, must receive justice and honour for Louis Riel, their leader,” the group argues in the document.