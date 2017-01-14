Murderess was motivated by greed: DiManno

This could be all about the harridan-murderess in Courtroom 2-2, the self-made widow of the victim she killed and stuffed in a closet.It could be, yet again, all about the aggressively shrill woman who made a farce of her trial for week after week, with bilious interruptions, insults hurled at the judge, emotive theatrics slamming the bench, the lawyers, the investigators, every individual and institution that she persists in claiming brought her to unfair ruin, formally sentenced Friday to life in prison.It could be about how Xiu Jin Teng yesterday contemptuously tore up her copy of Justice Ian MacDonnell’s written reasons for denying an application from the then-accused to obtain Legal Aid funding for what would have been, I think, her 13th lawyer in this long-festering case, half a dozen of them fired by Teng before the matter finally came to trial.That shredded document Teng dropped on the floor, even as MacDonnell pointed out: “You might need that for the court of appeal, Ms Teng. You’ve just ripped it in half, just so the record is clear.”Teng: “Don’t call my name! My name from your mouth stinks. Everything from your mouth stinks.”Article Continued BelowAt which point, after several more ignored warnings, MacDonnell had Teng removed from the courtroom.Teng: “See you! I’m leaving! I’m wishing you the best. Try to be a gentleman, not evil. E-V-I-L.”Thus, with a toss of her waist-length crimped hair, the 41-year-old felon was ushered away by a court officer, snide and imperious to the end, perhaps not to be seen again until the appeal submission to which every person convicted of first degree murder is automatically entitled.

