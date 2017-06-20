Muslim community skeptical about road rage explanation for Virginia girls death near mosque

FAIRFAX, VA.—A man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque in Virginia became “enraged” by a traffic argument with one of the girl’s friends and hit her with a baseball bat before abducting her, police said Monday.Though the slaying of Nabra Hassanen — whose body was found in a pond — raised concerns that she was targeted because she was Muslim, Fairfax County police spokeswoman Julie Parker said at a news conference that police have no reason to believe that the killing was a hate crime.“Nothing indicates that this was motivated by race or by religion. It appears the suspect became so enraged over this traffic argument that it escalated into deadly violence,” Parker said.Read more: Man charged after Muslim teenager assaulted, killed after leaving Virginia mosque, police sayHassanen, 17, was with a group of as many as 15 teens who had left their Sterling-area mosque between Ramadan prayers to get food at a McDonald’s, Parker said.Article Continued BelowThey were making their way back to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) between 3 and 4 a.m. Sunday, some walking and some riding bikes, when the suspect drove up to the group and began to argue with a male teen, Parker said.17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, left, was killed Sunday. 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres, right, has been charged with her murder. Police have said that they are not investigating the killing as a hate crime, which provoked deep skepticism among some American Muslims. (Supplied photo / Fairfax County Police) The suspect, 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres, drove up onto a curb and the group scattered, Parker said. Martinez Torres caught up with them in a nearby parking lot, got out of his car armed with a baseball bat and began chasing the group, she said.“His anger over that earlier encounter then led to violence when he hit Nabra with a baseball bat,” Parker said. She said he took the girl with him in his car to a nearby location, where she was assaulted a second time.