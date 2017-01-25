Nakia Venant: 14-Year-Old Girl Does The Unthinkable While Streaming For Two Hours On Facebook Live

Nakia Venant was like most teenagers her age; she was fascinated with social media. While most teens are infatuated with sharing details about their everyday lives, there are some who have shared disturbing details leading up to their deaths. According to the New York Post, the Florida foster child’s Facebook Live stream lasted for two whole hours and viewers reportedly saw more than they could have ever imagined. It has been reported that she used a scarf as a noose and hung herself from a bathroom door inside her Miami home. The suicide reportedly took place around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families’ incident report. Breaking #International News: Another #Victim of #FacebookSuicide #NakiaVenant #Miami Florida #Videos her #Hanging from Shower Door Sunday pic.twitter.com/FHmIa026UP — P.A.W.N LASERS (@danadanewfame) January 25, 2017 Almost immediately after the seventh grader’s suicide aired live on the social media network, her close friends who witnessed the incident attempted to contact local authorities. But, unfortunately, first responders were initially given the wrong address. Although Facebook aims to heavily monitor live stream networks in real time to swiftly remove inappropriate content before it’s broadcasted to social media users, unfortunately, time isn’t always on the social network’s side. According to New York Daily News, friends of the seventh grader have reportedly confirmed the full suicide did play out on the live stream. However, Facebook has confirmed Nakia Venant’s stream was removed almost immediately after the two-hour video aired. Mike Carroll with the Florida Department of Children & Families released an official statement to the Miami Herald following Nakia Venant’s death. As expected, her family and friends who viewed the teen’s tragic death and the disturbing footage that captured her final moments. “We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl’s death,” Carroll told the publication. “We will do everything we can to support this family and all those who cared for her as they begin to heal from this tragedy.” Nakia Venant age 14 on sunday morning committed suicide (she hanged herself) live on Facebook while in the care of DCF. A parent nightmare pic.twitter.com/3RrBP1APJb — Mz Gee (@tel4_gerta) January 24, 2017 Christine Chen released a statement on behalf of the company and its efforts to intervene where live streams are concerned. Chen also urged social media users to contact law enforcement or first responders if they notice disturbing activity on the network. “We also suggest people contact law enforcement or emergency services themselves if they become aware of something where the authorities can help,” Chen said in a statement to the Miami Herald. The death of Nakia Venant follows a disturbingly similar Facebook incident that occurred two weeks ago. On Jan. 12, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis live streamed her suicide in the front yard of her home. The tormented teen claimed she’d been suffering sexual abuse at the hands of an unnamed family member. So, she opted to end her life. However, the nightmare didn’t stop there. After she committed suicide, the video continued for approximately 20 minutes with her lifeless body hanging from the tree. Then, to make matters worse, the video reportedly continued to circulate online even after it was removed from Facebook. Outrage Over Katelyn Nicole Davis Video Suicide Misses the Point https://t.co/LGfQ9W1rhD #psychology #healthnews — Anxiety & Wellness (@AnxietyAches) January 24, 2017 According to the New York Post, Katelyn’s suicide video has been seen worldwide. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd told Fox 5 Atlanta how the circulation of the video continues to damage the family. “We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids,” he told Fox 5 Atlanta. “We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down and by law, they don’t.” He added, “But it’s just the common, decent thing to do in my opinion.” Should Facebook have different types of measures in place to prevent the circulation of these types of videos? Share your thoughts. [Featured Image by Eranicle/iStockPhoto]

