Nanaimo, B.C., launches lawsuit, court petition against own mayor

NANAIMO, B.C.—An embattled mayor on Vancouver Island is being taken to court by his own city over allegations he leaked confidential information to an employee, while at the same time a group of residents has launched a separate court petition to have him removed from office.A document filed in B.C. Supreme Court says Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay breached his duties by providing Marilyn Smith with a private email from the city’s chief administrative officer that the lawsuit says she used to support a claim against the city.Coun. Bill Bestwick said in an interview Wednesday that the claim was an employment matter and was settled out of court late last year for an undisclosed amount.Smith was an administrative assistant to the mayor and council. She was preparing to sue the city at the time of the alleged incident, the statement of claim says.The city’s lawsuit, which was filed on Dec. 28, accuses the mayor of obstructing city staff and not acting in the best interests of the municipality.Article Continued Below“The mayor’s improper disclosure of confidential information to Ms. Smith was not inadvertent,” the notice of civil claim alleges.“Ms. Smith used the confidential information … to support her claim against the city,” it says.None of the allegations have been proven in court and no statement of defence has been filed.

