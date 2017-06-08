National child care deal will compel provinces to expand services

OTTAWA—Provinces won’t be able to use federal child-care funding to subsidize their own programs under the terms of a national framework set to be unveiled in the coming days.Instead, the Trudeau government wants provinces and territories to use the money for regulated operations geared specifically for families in need — low income, Indigenous, single-parent, or in under-served areas — and children under 6.The broad strokes of the agreement are contained in a Manitoba cabinet order recently posted online.The order says the government has told provinces they must use the funding to “build on” —“not replace or displace” — existing spending in regulated child care.The national child care framework sets out the governing principles for the 10-year child-care spending plan the government unveiled in March: quality, accessibility, affordability, flexibility and inclusivity.Article Continued BelowThe details emerging about the deal are giving those in the child-care sector reason to pause, wondering whether the deal will be as effective as they had hoped.The reaction was much the same to the billions in new spending unveiled in the March federal budget: Things look good at first, with Ottawa back at the table with ideas and money, but questions emerge when going through the details.Many child-care experts would rather see federal funding used on child-care spaces available to any family, given that the need for child care crosses income levels, said Don Giesbrecht, CEO of the Canadian Child Care Federation.