National child-care plan targets families in need

Ontario and other provinces will be able to spend $7 billion in new federal child-care dollars on programs that are high quality, accessible, affordable, flexible and inclusive, according to a 10-year funding framework to be signed by Ottawa and the provinces Monday.But unlike Ontario’s historic commitment last week to build a universally accessible child-care system for all parents who need it, Ottawa’s funding for the next three years is targeted to the neediest families.A summary of Ottawa’s national framework, contained in a Manitoba order in council recently posted online, says three-year bilateral agreements will direct provinces and territories to focus on families “more in need.” This includes single parents, those in low income, in under-served areas, who are Indigenous, working non-standard hours, or raising children with disabilities.The clause has alarmed child-care advocates who note the Liberals’ 2005 national child-care plan under Paul Martin listed universality as one of its four guiding principles.“This Liberal government is approaching the building of a child-care system as if it’s a welfare program when we are so beyond that in so many areas of social policy,” said Morna Ballantyne of the Child Care Advocacy Association of Canada. Article Continued Below“We know that the best way to create equal opportunity is to provide public services and public programs for all,” she said. “History has shown that programs for the poor end up to be poor programs.”The Liberals are also breaking their 2015 campaign pledge “to create a new national early learning and child-care framework, to ensure that affordable, high-quality, fully inclusive child care is available to all families who need it,” Ballantyne added.“It’s a complete contradiction of their promise to help the middle class and those aspiring to join it,” she said. “If you target the funding to those with the lowest incomes, by definition, you are cutting out the middle class.”