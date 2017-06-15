National Defence considers the boots on the ground

In the wake of a striking new review of Canada’s military, and promises of a 20-year vision for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Department of National Defence has confirmed a new, high-tech, painstakingly engineered form of transportation for soldiers in the field. After years of niggling displeasure, CAF members can anticipate a sigh of relief.The department is buying new boots. “We’re aiming to get the solicitation on the streets by the end of August,” Lieutenant-Colonel Gordon Edwards, director of soldier systems program management for the CAF, confirmed to The Star. It’s been just three years since the government signed onto $11.7 million in contracts for their current footwear.“The Land Operation Temperate Boot doesn’t seem to have met the needs of the soldiers the way we hoped that it would,” Lt.-Col. Edwards admitted. The new boots have elicited a range of complaints, from material breaking down to zippers breaking apart in harsh weather. While the army conducted a user trial prior to purchase — “which is probably one of the first times I think we’ve done it for boots,” Lt.-Col. Edwards added — the then-positive results haven’t held up. Article Continued Below“There’s no test that can be as good as wearing those boots in operation for one year, or nine months,” Major Patrick Lottinville, the director of Land Requirements 5-4/DLR 5, noted. The boots haven’t presented an issue so severe that an immediate switch was required, but Lt.-Col. Edwards ceded that there’ve been “lots of emails and discussions” dedicated to the topic. Boots, as it happens, have a complex history in the Forces. Prior to the new contract in 2013, the DND sought to remedy boot-related issues that emerged primarily in Afghanistan. Though the DND supports over 50 types of footwear for its 160,000 regular and reserve military members, as well as department civilians, Lt.-Col. Edwards says it’s still tricky to cover the needs of every individual unit.