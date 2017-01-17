National Defences support unit for ill, injured military personnel remains short-staffed

OTTAWA—Dozens of positions at the military’s oft-criticized support unit for ill and injured service members, including those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and other psychological injuries, are empty.National Defence says it’s trying to fill the vacancies at the Joint Personnel Support Unit, which was short 73 staff members — or about 17 per cent of its workforce — in December.It is also implementing a variety of fixes to make sure the unit can provide the best care possible to military personnel, after years of problems and complaints.Most of the changes were recommended in a review conducted two years ago, said National Defence spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier, and are expected to be complete by this summer.But the staffing shortages and pace of reform have prompted anger from one former JPSU member, who resigned from the unit and the military four years ago to protest similar problems.Article Continued Below“If they wanted to fill the positions, they could fill them tomorrow,” said retired master warrant officer Barry Westholm, who served as the JPSU sergeant-major from 2009 to 2013.“They’ve got the complete Canadian Armed Forces to draw people from. So they’re just sitting on their hands. I don’t know why they’re doing that.”The problems are even more frustrating in the context of this month’s murder-suicide in Nova Scotia, Westholm said, where an Afghan veteran shot three family members before turning the gun on himself.

