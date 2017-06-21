NATO jet warned off after approaching plane carrying Russian defence minister: report

MOSCOW—A NATO F-16 fighter approached and was then warned away from a jet carrying Russia’s defence minister, Russian media have reported, the latest in a string of aerial incidents that have marked rising tensions between the West and Russia.The incident occurred over the Baltic Sea in northeast Europe, according to reporters travelling with the defence minister, Sergey Shoigu, in international airspace crowded with Russian and NATO jets testing one another’s nerve in close—sometimes dangerously—proximity.There was no immediate comment from NATO, which has been conducting military exercises in Eastern Europe. The Russian reports did not indicate which nation was flying the NATO warplane.Read more: U.S and Russia come close to the brink in Syria: WalkomArticle Continued BelowRussia threatens to target U.S. warplanes over downing of Syrian jetRussia says it may have killed Daesh leaderOn Tuesday, the Pentagon claimed an armed Russian Su-27 buzzed an American RC-135 reconnaissance plane, closing to a distance of 1.5 metres. U.S. officials told Fox News that the manoeuvre was “provocative.” Russian officials blamed the pilot of the spy plane.