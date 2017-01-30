Nazi Goebbels secretary dead at 106

Brunhilde Pomsel, a secretary to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, died during the night of Jan. 27 at her home in Munich. Pomsel, who late in life came forward to publicly reflect on, if not fully reckon with, questions of personal and collective guilt in the face of was 106.Her death was confirmed by Roland Schrotthofer, a director of A German Life, a documentary drawn from dozens of hours of interviews conducted with Pomsel when she was 103. No other details were immediately available.Pomsel was one of the last surviving members of the Nazi hierarchy’s most intimate staff, but she spent all but the final years of her life in obscurity. She became widely known only after the premiere of the documentary in Nyon, Switzerland, in 2016. The U.S. release is forthcoming.The film, directed by Schrotthofer, Christian Krönes, Olaf S. Müller and Florian Weigensamer, presents an arresting portrait of an ordinary German swept into the Nazi apparatus in her youth, then left to reflect for more than seven decades on her complicity, if any, in its crimes.Article Continued BelowPomsel sparkled on camera in her lucidity. She confessed to harbouring “a bit of a guilty conscience” but professed that she had known nothing of the murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust — the “matter of the Jews,” as she termed it — until after the war was over.“Everything that is beautiful is also tainted,” she said in the film, obliquely. “And whatever’s horrible also has its bright side. Nothing’s black and white. There’s always a bit of grey in everything.”Pomsel was born in Berlin on Jan. 11, 1911. She identified in herself a fundamental obedience that she traced to her father, a World War I veteran who instilled in her through beatings what she described as “this Prussian something, this sense of duty.”