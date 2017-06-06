NCAA basketball player unknowingly aided Scarborough murder, lawyer says

The lawyer for a former NCAA basketball player accused of first-degree murder said his client couldn’t have knowingly contributed to a 2014 fatal drive-by shooting of Andrea White.Alwayne Bigby “is not guilty of anything,” lawyer David Bayliss told a jury in his closing argument at the 361 University Ave. courthouse on Tuesday. Bigby, 26, and Michael Davani, 24, have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the case.White, a 33-year-old Scarborough mother of four, was in the garage of her home on Forest Creek Pathway when she was killed by a bullet on the night of April 12, 2014. In the trial, the Crown had argued that Davani fired the bullet while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by Bigby. Article Continued BelowDavani’s defence counsel has alleged that a third man, Ayub Osman, was in the vehicle and shot the bullet that killed White. Bayliss disputed that claim, calling it “a house of cards.”“The whole idea of it involves so many coincidences and unlikelihoods that I suggest you throw it away,” he told the jury.