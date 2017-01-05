Negotiations underway to recover body of Canadian man killed fighting Daesh

Negotiations are underway to recover the body of a Canadian man killed while fighting Daesh militants in Syria, a leader of Toronto’s Kurdish community said Thursday.Nazzareno Tassone, 24, was killed in the city of Raqqa on Dec. 21 while fighting alongside Kurdish forces, according to the Kurdish People’s Defense Units, a U.S.-backed group also known as the YPG.His family only learned of his death this week when a letter from the YPG was delivered to their Niagara Falls, Ont., home by police and members of the Toronto Kurdish Community Centre.In that letter, the family also learned that Tassone’s body had been seized by the Daesh group, also know known as ISIS or ISIL.Tassone’s sister, Giustina Tassone, pleaded with the Canadian government on Wednesday to help repatriate her brother’s body so the family could have a funeral.Article Continued BelowThe Toronto Kurdish Community Centre said Thursday that negotiations had begun between the YPG and Daesh to retrieve the Canadian fighter’s body.“We spoke to (the YPG) this morning and there’s still ongoing negotiations between them,” said centre co-president Ihsan Kaya.Kaya said the YPG was also negotiating to recover the bodies of other fighters killed in combat on the same day as Nazzareno Tassone, including a British volunteer fighter named Ryan Lock.

