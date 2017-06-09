Never let anyone silence your voice, Hillary Clinton tells graduates

NEW YORK—Losing the 2016 presidential election was “pretty devastating, especially considering who I lost to,” Hillary Clinton told graduates of Medgar Evers College on Thursday.But Clinton said that setback “pales in comparison” to the heartbreak endured by Myrlie Evers-Williams, the widow of the slain black civil rights leader for whom the Brooklyn college is named.Clinton urged the graduates to follow the example of Evers, who was assassinated in 1963, and of Evers-Williams, who has continued to fight for civil rights for more than 50 years.Read more about Hillary Clinton“Never let anyone silence your voice,” Clinton said. “Medgar Evers faced constant threats because of his work. His house was firebombed by white supremacists. But he refused to back down.”Article Continued BelowClinton, a Democrat who served as first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state, did not mention Republican President Donald Trump by name but criticized his policies including the travel ban affecting citizens of several predominantly Muslim countries.She noted that graduate Yahya Mused worked in a deli across the street from Medgar Evers College after arriving in New York from Yemen, one of the countries targeted by the travel ban.“He made sandwiches for students and professors. And today he’s graduating with honours,” Clinton said. “I’m certainly glad he wasn’t banned from America.”