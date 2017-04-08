New approach could give female athletes the attention they deserve: Teitel

When I was a kid in the late 1990s, I attended a hockey camp at Seneca College in Toronto where the lead instructor was Angela James, a Canadian hockey legend dubbed the Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey by just about everyone who followed the sport at the time. A five-time world championship winner, James, in 2010, was one of the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. She was also only the second black athlete, and the first openly gay athlete, to make the Hall.My own interaction with James was less momentous, but maybe more profound. The second day at camp, I peed in my hockey pants. It didn’t matter that none of the other campers noticed; I was mortified. But James was wise enough to see that something was amiss, and kind enough to escort me to the bathroom right away. “It happens to the best of us,” she said, handing me a fresh towel. I returned to the ice dry and happy, and saved.It was a high point in my hockey career (getting a pep talk from a star athlete, not peeing in my pants) but I’ve always wondered if it was a low point in the career of Angela James. When Wayne Gretzky retired he was left with wealth and fame and the option to live the rest of his life in a golden state of leisure and golf. Angela James, a woman hockey genius, was left with the need to continue working a full-time job to survive (just as she had to work while she was playing hockey), including the opportunity to chaperone incontinent kids to the bathroom. Very few female hockey players in the ’90s and early 2000s could support themselves — let alone live the high life — on their earnings as professionals.Nearly 20 years later, not much has changed. Consider, as a recent example, the women of USA Hockey. Winners of the last three world championships, (and some of the best players that ever lived), last month they threatened to boycott this year’s IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, if their parent organization didn’t meet the team’s demands for fair pay and increased publicity. USA Hockey stonewalled the team almost until the eve of the tournament, then finally agreed to a new deal. Henceforth the American women will each receive a $2,000 training stipend every month, every year, and larger bonuses when they win medals at major tournaments.As victories go, it’s a precarious one, it seems to me. The source of the previous injustice still remains: general fan indifference to female team sports, except for a two-week period every four years when the Olympics are held. Until sports fans — men and, yes, women too — give women’s teams the daily attention they give men’s teams, nothing major will change for professional female team athletes or their salaries.Article Continued BelowAngela James agrees. I know because I called her up recently. James, who still works at Seneca College today as the school’s sports co-ordinator, wonders if what’s holding women’s hockey back is, in part, a desire to emulate the NHL.“I’m not the smartest business person, but I know that any business needs to go smaller before they go bigger.” A good way to do this? Barnstorm, argues James. Women’s teams, even at a junior hockey level, might have more success shoring up a sizable fan base if they start grassroots, touring small venues, in small towns and cities. “Go to a smaller rink where you can fill a smaller rink,” she says. Of course, Hockey Canada has no trouble filling the ACC when the national women’s team is in town, but they play large-scale venues only a few times a year. This gives hockey fans a token look at the women’s game, says James, and not a whole lot more.Part of the solution may lie in playing up the skills women have that men lack. Men’s hockey is speedier and more violent, no doubt, but the female game is arguably smarter. It rewards strategy over size and strength. Women’s hockey is plenty tough, but knowledge of the game is paramount.