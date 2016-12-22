New Brunswick denounced for cutting side deal with Ottawa on health

New Brunswick is being denounced by other provinces for breaking ranks and signing a health-funding deal with Ottawa that falls far short of what the premiers had sought.The Maritime province signed a 10-year $229.4-million accord with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday just days after provincial and territorial leaders rejected the offer as insufficient.In Fredericton, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said “today’s agreement on funding ensures that we can access funding for home care and mental health this spring that might otherwise have been delayed or lost.”Gallant also boasted that the agreement has a “me-too” provision.“We have a clause that if any other province or territory were to have a better financial deal — a better financial bilateral if you will — we can adopt those terms if we so choose,” he said.Article Continued BelowA furious Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette took to Twitter to blast New Brunswick’s betrayal of the other provinces.“NB chooses to accept reduction of fed funding from 23.3 per cent to 20 per cent but also rely on other provinces to fight for a better offer,” tweeted Barrette.Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said a similar offer would punish his province’s health system over the next decade.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx