New Brunswick women will have access to abortion pill Mifegymiso free of charge

FREDERICTON—New Brunswick has become the first province to announce it will offer the abortion pill Mifegymiso to women free of charge, a major shift for a province with a history of restricting abortion access.The government said Tuesday it will introduce a program in the coming months that will allow any woman with a valid medicare card to access Mifegymiso for free.Health Minister Victor Boudreau said the Liberal government wanted to remove financial barriers to “a woman’s right to choose.”“We have been at the bottom of the list in regards to this issue for decades,” Boudreau acknowledged in a phone interview Tuesday. “But it’s our government that is . . . breaking down barriers.”Mifegymiso, also known as RU-486, was authorized by Health Canada in July 2015 and became available on the market in January. It costs around $300.Article Continued BelowAccess to abortions have been controversial in New Brunswick since the 1980s, when the government stipulated medicare would only cover abortions at two hospitals following referrals from two doctors who certified the procedure as medically necessary.That changed in 2015, when the province moved to fund abortions at three hospitals in two cities, Moncton and Bathurst, and scrapped the regulation requiring the approval of two doctors.Read more: