New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie invites scorn after closing public beach and then using it with family

TRENTON, N.J.— Gov. Chris Christie got blistered online Monday after he was photographed sunning himself on a New Jersey beach that he had closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.Commenters mocked the governor as selfish and arrogant and cracked wise about the sight of Christie in a beach chair in sandals, shorts and a T-shirt. The photo soon found itself inserted into an Oval Office picture and scenes from Planet of the Apes, From Here to Eternity and The Sopranos.Christie defended his visit to the shore, saying that he had previously announced his plans to vacation at the state-owned governor’s beach house and that the media had simply “caught a politician keeping his word.”The deeply unpopular Republican was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park. He and his family had the sun and sand all to themselves.Article Continued Below“I didn’t get any sun today,” Christie told reporters at a news conference later in the day in Trenton. Then, when told of the photos, his spokesman told NJ.com that the governor was telling the truth because he was wearing a baseball hat.Christie, who is heading into his final six months in office with his approval rating at an abysmal 15 per cent, was lambasted for what many saw as a let-them-eat-cake gesture by the state’s chief executive.“Taxpayers can’t use the parks and other public sites they pay for, but he and his family can hang out at a beach that no one else can use?” asked Mary Jackson, a Freehold resident walking through a mostly empty downtown near the Capitol in Trenton. “Doesn’t he realize how that looks, how people will see it as a slap in the face?”Not since Christie was photographed at candidate Donald Trump’s side last year with what looked like the thousand-yard stare of a hostage has the public jumped all over Christie with the many tools of ridicule available on the internet.