New Jersey Gov. Christie ends government shutdown, but beach pictures leave mark

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie, by his own admission, entered lame-duck territory on Tuesday, signing his final budget after a bruising three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget impasse.The two-term Republican governor signed the $34.7-billion (U.S.) budget early Tuesday and sounded an unapologetic tone over the aerial photos snapped by NJ.com that showed him at the state governor’s residence at Island Beach State Park.The pictures sparked a global reaction: countless memes featuring a Photoshopped cut-out of Christie in a beach chair, headlines on international news sites and a full-scale media blitz from Christie’s spokesman.“If they had flown that plane over that beach and I was sitting next to a 25-year-old blond in that beach chair next to me that’s a story,” he said. “I wasn’t sitting next to a 25-year-old blond. I was sitting next to my wife of 31 years.”The photos are part of a bruising finale for the term-limited governor, who had been a regular on late-night TV and a Republican superstar after Superstorm Sandy hammered his state in 2012.Article Continued BelowChristie’s job approval in New Jersey has sunk to 15 per cent, tumbling after the convictions of three former aides in a scheme to deliberately cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge, his failed presidential run and his backing of U.S. President Donald Trump.New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, shown here on Monday, denied the beach photos played a role in how he negotiated with lawmakers and said it was “the pressure of a shutdown” that contributed to the budget resolution. (Mel Evans / The Associated Press) He’s become such a political liability in New Jersey that his top deputy, Lt.-Gov. Kim Guadagno, running to succeed him, hammered him over the beach photos: “Beyond words,” she said.People in New Jersey and beyond seized on what many saw as a let-them-eat-cake gesture by the state’s chief executive.