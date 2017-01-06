New numbers reveal 2016 was Torontos deadliest year for pedestrians in at least a decade

Older citizens bore the brunt of a record-breaking 12 months for pedestrian deaths in Toronto last year.Statistics released to the Star by the Toronto police this week confirmed that last year was the deadliest for the city’s pedestrians in more than a decade, with 43 people killed by drivers. That’s the highest death toll since at least 2005, the oldest year on record in data recently released by the city.The figures show that last year also saw the highest number of older people killed on the streets in a decade. Thirty-seven of the victims, or 86 per cent, were over 55, which is the age the city’s road safety plan uses to define “older adults.” The demographic makes up about a quarter of the population. Although older people regularly account for a disproportionate number of traffic injuries, the percentage of deaths for those older than 55 was the highest in a single year since at least 2005. People aged 65 and older made up 67 per cent of victims last year.Article Continued BelowThe numbers “are of great concern to us,” said Adina Lebo, chair of the downtown chapter of CARP, a seniors’ advocacy group. She said with the city’s older population set to double to 1.2 million in the next 25 years, the city “really has to look into what we’re going to do in Toronto to make life safer for an aging population.”Public works chair Councillor Jaye Robinson (Ward 25, Don Valley West) called the numbers “alarming.” Robinson, who is the mayor’s lead for the road safety plan, said the city is taking action to specifically protect older pedestrians by creating “senior safety zones” that will feature measures like additional midblock crossings, lower speed limits, better lighting and signage, and longer pedestrian crossing times at signalized intersections. The zones combine measures already announced in the road safety plan, and would be created in areas frequented by older citizens such as community centres, Robinson said.

