New plan to turn Toronto Botanical Garden into international destination

The city is hoping its reputation for publicly accessible nature spaces will blossom with an ambitious plan to transform the Toronto Botanical Garden and adjacent Edwards Gardens.The new master plan seeks to restore and redevelop parts of the Toronto Botanical Garden, a roughly 1.5 hectare landscape on city-owned land, run by a non-profit organization, along with the adjacent Edwards Gardens near Leslie St. and Lawrence Ave. E.“I think we recognize that Toronto is lacking something enjoyed by all major cities, namely a significant botanical garden,” said Harry Jongerden, Toronto Botanical Garden executive director. “Ours is very small, we think it’s the smallest in North America. We have an opportunity here.”In partnership with the city, Jongerden said the master plan envisions both spaces as one entity to be operated with joint input.It includes several key components, including a one-kilometre circuit path that loops around the centre of the landscape, providing access to points along the combined 13-hectare piece of land. There would also be a 100-metre pedestrian bridge over Wilket Creek, which runs through the middle of the gardens.Article Continued Below“It really ties the whole thing together,” said Scott Torrance, a landscape architect with FORREC, which was retained by the city to develop the plan. “People are going to arrive and they will go, ‘wow, I didn’t realize this place was so big and there’s so much here.’ Right now there’s this sense that ‘I can come and leave’ but now they’re going to spend the whole day and come back because you won’t be able to do it all in a day.”The goal is to make the site “a destination,” according to Torrance.Maps shows the existing garden space at the Toronto Botanical Garden.“When you go to New York, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is on your list of places to go to,” he said. “We ended up with a project vision that is to create an internationally recognized botanical gardens in the City of Toronto. We can really just build on what’s there: this unique quality of the space, the creek running through it, the deep valley, the interesting character of the trees.”