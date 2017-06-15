New program in Ontario schools to prevent sexual violence and harassment

There are only 48 children in the Dorion Public School. Situated off the Trans Canada Highway in eastern Ontario, the primary school is surrounded by trees and bushes: no stores, no traffic, and no people. In this small rural school, sexual violence seems to be of little concern. Still, Liam Stenlund, one of six people in Grade 7, believes that the school should talk about it. In Nov. 2016, Stenlund became a participant in Campaign Messengers: Taking a Stand! — a pilot project created by the youth-focused not-for-profit organization Ophea that was formed to support the Ontario government’s Sexual Violence and Harassment Action Plan.“We thought that starting at an elementary school age will help prevent it very fast,” said Stenlund. “We thought we’d eliminate the gender stereotypes before they become a big issue in our school,” said his classmate Allison Landry also in Grade 7.Funded jointly by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Status of Women, Ophea partnered with Egale Canada, the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres and White Ribbon to address the root causes of sexual violence and harassment through the promotion of healthy relationships, consent and social norms within the education sector. Article Continued Below“We strongly believe in student voice and student leadership,” said Sarah Christie, projects leader at Ophea, “and saw this as an opportunity to switch it around a bit and, as opposed to a top down curriculum approach, really build the capacity of students to be messengers of this issue in their school communities.”According to 2013 statistics, female youth ages 12-17 years old are eight times more likely as male youth to be the victim of sexual assault or other sexual offences, and twice as likely to be victims of violence as adult women. And, 39 per cent of women have reported having experienced at least one incidence of sexual assault since the age of 16.In November, Ophea hosted a one-and-a half day training session for 100 educators and students from 26 schools from all over Ontario: Dryden, Red Rock, Wawa, and Windsor.