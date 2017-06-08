New Queens Park IT contract rules under fire

Small computer companies warn Queen’s Park could put some of them out of business by rebooting the way IT contracts are awarded in a “streamlining” effort.The move will cut the number of pre-qualified “vendors of record” to 10 from 317 and favour big operations at the expense of small- and medium-sized local firms, a coalition of smaller companies charged Wednesday.“They’re threatening my business,” said Peter Sundiata of Sundiata Warren Group Inc., which has four full-time staff. “I’ve told my employees we’ll scramble for other contracts.”A spokesman for Government and Consumer Services Minister Tracy MacCharles said the system had become “cumbersome” with changes to get better value for taxpayer dollars recommended by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk in her latest annual report. “It streamlines things,” Andrew Lang told the Star. “It shouldn’t change an individual consultant’s ability to do work for us.”Article Continued BelowThe companies involved are contacted by the government in a “request for bids” to find specialized IT experts when ministries embarking on information technology projects do not have the in-house staff to do the job. Lysyk dubbed these firms the “middleman agencies.”But smaller IT consulting firms said proposed new requirements that they have ISO 9001 quality management certification and references from three other customers who have been billed more than $25 million are too onerous.That will reduce the number of qualified bidders by about 300 firms, said Rajiv Chaudhuri of CSI Consulting in Toronto, which employs about 50 people and has about 20 contracts with the province.