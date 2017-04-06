New report suggests 30 per cent of low-risk patients undergo needless tests

A new report suggests nearly a third of Canadian patients might be undergoing testing that’s not necessary to diagnose or treat their health conditions.The study from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, published Thursday, examined eight specific types of treatment by drawing on data from across the country.Based on that data, the institute says it estimates up to 30 per cent of low-risk patients are undergoing potentially needless medical tests.The report was prepared in partnership with Choosing Wisely Canada, a clinician-led movement advocating for reductions in procedures that put a strain on the health care system and can lead to patient harm.Since its inception two years ago, the CWC has identified about 200 areas in which they say patients are undergoing excessive or needless testing.Article Continued BelowThe Canadian Institute for Health Information says the report, coupled with CWC’s recommendations, should make patients reconsider the notion that more screening is always best.“This kind of a report can give patients and clinicians an opportunity to ask, ‘do I really need this test? What are the downsides of it? Are there safer, simpler options? And what happens if I do nothing,” said Tracy Johnson, CIHI’s director of health systems, analysis and emerging issues.The report examined eight kinds of tests for a variety of different health care settings, culling data from the provinces and analyzing the results, Johnson said.