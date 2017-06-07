New research pushes back origin of human species by 100,000 years

Researchers working in Morocco have uncovered Homo sapiens fossils that dramatically push back the origins of our species, a discovery they say should force us to rethink where, when, and how we evolved.Thirteen years ago, a team of paleoanthropologists began excavating an old dig site known as Jebel Irhoud.The site is unusual. Decades ago, it produced ancient human skulls with a confusing mishmash of features. And it is far, far away from the so-called “cradle of humanity” in East Africa. Ethiopian sites have gifted researchers with the oldest known fossils of Homo sapiens, pinning the emergence of our species here around 200,000 years ago.In Morocco, the team discovered new human fossils. Sophisticated analyses of their facial structures suggested they were clearly Homo sapiens, not Neanderthals or any other extinct hominin.When the researchers dated the site, the results shocked them. These humans lived approximately 300,000 years ago.Article Continued Below“These dates were a big wow,” says Jean-Jacques Hublin of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, who led the team. The analyses “convinced us this material represents the very root of our species: the oldest Homo sapiens ever found in Africa or elsewhere.” Researchers say the dates of the fossils from the excavation site in Morocco "were a big wow.” (Shannon McPherron / MPI EVA Leipzig) Papers announcing the find and the team’s analyses are published Wednesday in the journal Nature.Jebel Irhoud — about as far away from Ethiopia as possible while still remaining on the continent — confirms our African origins but challenges the idea that our species sprung from a single, Garden-of-Eden-like locale.