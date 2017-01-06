New Twitter wars turning ridicule into a virtue for now: Delacourt

Wendy’s, the fast-food chain, has been having a lot of fun on Twitter lately — almost as much fun, one might say, as president-elect Donald Trump. In case you missed the hilarity, non-fans of Wendy’s hamburgers have been met with some serious attitude from the company’s corporate account in the past week or so.One hapless Tweeter, known as @NHride, found this out after accusing Wendy’s of false advertising when its boasts of using “fresh, never frozen” meat in its hamburgers. Wendy’s didn’t take this lying down, flatly telling @NHride the criticism was wrong, and a Twitter battle ensued. “So you deliver it raw on a hot truck?” @NHride asked. Wendy’s fired back: “Where do you store cold things that aren’t frozen?” When @NHride then raised the name of McDonald’s, as an apparently superior product, Wendy’s Twitter account replied: “You don’t have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there.” Article Continued BelowMentioning McDonald’s, incidentally, seems to be a red flag to the person (or persons) posting on Wendy’s account. The official Twitter voice for Wendy’s has also advised people to “find new friends” if facing peer pressure to dine at McDonald’s, and posted a picture of a trash can in reply to someone asking for directions to the nearest McDonald’s outlet. The Business Insider website reported this week that it asked Wendy’s whether its account had been hacked; a corporate spokesperson said that was not the case. (Still, the Twitter battle seems to have disappeared from the main Wendy’s account, but can be viewed on various media screen shots and Twitter searches.)A year ago, many people might have predicted that Twitter’s influence was waning in the private and public sphere. Of course, these might have been the same people who predicted that Trump, the Twitter addict, would never win the U.S. presidency.

