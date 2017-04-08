New York state drops proposed Buy American policy after pressure from Ontario

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she’s “pleased” the state of New York has dropped proposed Buy American provisions from its state budget.Governor Andrew Cuomo had proposed the New York Buy American Act, which would have required all state entities to buy from American companies in new procurements worth more than US$100,000. But legislators reached a deal Friday that left Buy American provisions out.In a statement Saturday morning, Wynne said that decision “reflects a clear understanding among New York state’s political leaders of just how important our ongoing partnership is to both economies.”Wynne said Ontario’s economy is “deeply interconnected” with that of New York state, with was about $30 billion in trade between the two jurisdictions last year.Read more: Article Continued BelowOntario will fight ‘Buy American’ policy if passed, Wynne warnsOntario auto sector concerned about trade with U.S., Wynne saysOntario had urged New York to reconsider Buy American, sending the minister of economic development and the minister of international trade down to meet with legislators, fearing New York’s Buy American policy could have a domino effect with other states.