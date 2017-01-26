Newfound optimism reigns for anti-abortion march on Washington

WASHINGTON—After 43 years of doggedly demonstrating against abortion at the annual March for Life each January, thousands of abortion opponents will gather Friday on the Mall with great reason for optimism. Just days into his presidency, Donald Trump has made abortion one of his first priorities in office.With a likely eye toward rewarding voters who supported him based heavily on expectations that he would act on abortion, Trump has already revived an old policy banning U.S. funding for groups abroad that pay for abortions or provide information about abortion. On Tuesday, he signalled his intentions to nominate an anti-abortion justice to the Supreme Court next week, and he has vowed more action to follow.Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior counsellor, will speak at the march, the highest-ranking White House official to ever attend the event, according to march organizers. Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence have also been invited.“It’s going to be extremely joyful,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, said of this year’s march. “People know action is coming. . . . (Trump) made his pro-life promises, and the pro-life movement is excited about those promises.”The first march was held one year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, which in 1973 recognized a right to abortion across the United States. Subsequent marches have been held on or near the Jan. 22 anniversary every year since.Article Continued BelowThe past eight years’ marches have been grimmer affairs, with tens of thousands of anti-abortion activists gathering to show their solidarity with each other and restate their opposition, but with little chance of having their hopes fulfilled on the federal level.This year, change seems not only possible but imminent. “It’s hard to describe the mood,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life.Mancini brightly rattled off her four demands for Trump and the new Republican Congress: Appoint an anti-abortion justice to the Supreme Court. Make the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for many abortions in the United States, into a permanent law rather than the one-year provision that has been extended each year from 1976 to the present. Pass a law banning abortion nationwide after 20 weeks of pregnancy. And stop all federal funding for Planned Parenthood unless the organization were to somehow stop performing abortions.