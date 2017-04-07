Newfoundland fishermen force their way into fisheries HQ over shrimp access

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—Staff got a scare Friday as angry fishermen forced their way into the federal fisheries headquarters in St. John’s, N.L., saying unfair access to shrimp stocks is bankrupting them.About 50 people entered the secure Fisheries and Oceans building after one male protester kicked in the lower plexiglass pane of a front door.“We want to be peaceful,” said Terry Ryan, a fisherman from La Scie in northeastern Newfoundland since 1996. But he said frustration has built over time with no satisfactory response to more “docile” demonstrations.There were no arrests Friday as the protesters emerged from the building after more than three hours meeting with officials.Ryan held a letter signed by senior staff, including Kevin Anderson, the regional director general. It confirms the department will consider the protesters’ views on shrimp sharing decisions this year after quotas were cut last week due to declining stocks.Article Continued BelowRyan said they want priority access to fishing areas adjacent to them, with limited access for those from farther away. He said livelihoods depend on it. The fishermen also want more licensing flexibility.Read more: Newfoundland’s northern cod making a comeback 25 years after commercial fishing banThe letter says DFO officials will make a decision by the end of April.