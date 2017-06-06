Newfoundland man hopes priest can help him from going stark-raven mad

HARBOUR BRETON, N.L.—For Johnaton Poulain, it’s like living in the middle of an Alfred Hitchcock movie.The rattled Newfoundlander has endured weeks of torment by a pair of ravens that have been laying siege to his new house on the province’s south coast.He says he has tried everything to stop the pernicious pests from pecking at his windows and buzzing his multi-level home — all to no avail.Now, the 27-year-old is hoping a bit of divine intervention might solve the problem.“I have a priest coming up this evening just to bless the house because I was a little bit superstitious over this,” he said Tuesday from his battered home in Harbour Breton.Article Continued Below“My grandmother’s a total holy person and she said, ‘Just get it blessed,’ because I didn’t know if it was an omen or what. I find it very, very weird they keep attacking this home, because there’s a new home on the back of me that doesn’t get touched and there’s new homes in the area that they don’t touch.”Poulain said he decided to catch a flight out of Fort McMurray, Alta., where he works after a neighbour sent him video of two ravens mercilessly thrashing around his windows and scratching at the seals around them. The video, which has been watched close to 2,400 times on Facebook, shows one of the birds appearing to jump several feet in the air, directly outside an upper kitchen window.He said there are now 10 panes of glass that need to be replaced because of damaged seals, and one window in the basement that had its screen torn away by the birds. At least one of the window sills was flecked with blood, presumably from the birds’ pecking. He didn’t yet know the cost of the damage to the home, which he bought for $280,000.