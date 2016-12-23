Newfoundland, Nova Scotia reach health-care funding deals

OTTAWA—The governments of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador have reached separate agreements with the federal government on health-care funding.The deals were confirmed late Friday by the federal government.The agreements came a day after New Brunswick confirmed it had struck a separate deal with the Trudeau government, which effectively splintered the united front the provinces adopted Monday when they rejected a federal offer.“This agreement represents a major step toward better health care and health outcomes across the region, and I want to thank Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia for their vision and leadership,” federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said in a statement.In the deal announced Friday, the federal government will give Newfoundland and Labrador $87.7 million, and Nova Scotia $157.0 million, for home care over the next 10 years.Article Continued BelowOver the same period, it will give new mental health funding of $73.0 million for Newfoundland and Labrador, and $130.8 million for Nova Scotia.Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie said the funding “will not buy transformation in the health care system,” but will help in key areas such as seniors care.“It will deal with hot button issues. We have the fastest aging population in Canada and just like other jurisdictions, we’re challenged with our youth in terms of mental health and addictions,” said Haggie in a phone interview.

