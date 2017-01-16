Newfoundland officer who shot Don Dunphy begins testimony at inquiry

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—The Newfoundland police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy at his home on Easter Sunday 2015 says he did a “cursory background check” to assess any potential threat before visiting him.Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told the public inquiry today into the killing that a more formal assessment using approved guidelines would not have helped as he had too few details about Dunphy.Smyth had gone alone to Dunphy’s house in Mitchell’s Brook on St. Mary’s Bay to assess a Twitter post flagged by staff of then-premier Paul Davis.Smyth was then a member of the premier’s security detail and was in RCMP jurisdiction when the shooting happened.Smyth told the inquiry he went on medically approved stress leave from November 2015 to May 2016 after being moved to a desk job as the investigation continued.Article Continued BelowHe now works in traffic operations.Smyth told investigators that Dunphy had invited him in but suddenly aimed a rifle at him as the conversation became heated.A loaded .22-calibre rifle was found near Dunphy’s body but had not been fired.

