Newmarket man sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter

A Newmarket man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the death of a Markham woman whose body wasn’t found until nearly eight months after she was first reported missing. Jerry Tang, 21, who pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, softly told court Wednesday that he was “sorry about the death” of Annie Li, whose remains were discovered in a suitcase at Earl Bales Park in North York.“He treated Annie Li and her body like trash by throwing her out in a public park,” Crown attorney Rob Scott said.Court was told that Tang hired Li, who worked occasionally as a sex worker, on June 12. The pair headed to his mother’s condominium at Yonge St. and Sheppard Ave. Tang’s mother was in China visiting his father.According to Tang, he fell asleep after they had sex, only waking up when Li began slapping him and demanding money. Li, 36, claimed she was pregnant, and that she would tell his mother if he refused to pay. Article Continued BelowAfter the struggle escalated, he said he held her down with his elbow on her throat, the force of which caused her death.In a panic, Tang said he loaded Li’s body into a suitcase and brought it to the park at Bathurst St. and Sheppard Ave. E., leaving it out near its popular walking trails.Li’s brother Jet Hu played a big part in helping police track down Tang, locating his sister’s cellphone by using the “find my phone” app.