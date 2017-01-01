NHL, players association at odds over player participation at next Olympics

TORONTO—NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players’ Association executive director Donald Fehr offered competing visions on the likelihood that NHL players will attend the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.Speaking ahead of the NHL Centennial Classic on Sunday afternoon, Bettman kept pushing a now-familiar narrative that NHL owners were reluctant to return for a sixth consecutive Olympics. Fehr, on the other hand, said he was “more optimistic now than I ever have been” that players would ultimately go.Fehr said he was confident that a deal would be reached with the IIHF and IOC which would allow for that possibility.Bettman, conversely, said there was nothing new to report from early December when the NHL’s board of governors met in Palm Beach, Fla., and voiced “strong negative sentiment” to the Olympics, citing the challenges of a season shutdown, the lack of tangible benefit to the league and the IOC’s resistance to covering out-of-pocket payments for players to attend.He said there had been no further discussions with the IOC or IIHF “and absent some compelling reason I’m not sure there’s a whole lot of sentiment on the part of the clubs to go through the disruption of taking three almost weeks off during the season.”Article Continued Below“We’ve been there, done that five times and while Vancouver and Salt Lake City were different,” Bettman said, referring to their value to the league, “when you’re halfway around the world it’s not the easiest thing to have in our season.”Bettman said it wasn’t just the risk of injury at the Olympics, but the effects a compressed NHL schedule has on the league and its players. Even the newly added break for NHL clubs during the regular season is causing concerns among players, Bettman said, because it further tightens the schedule.Asked why he was so optimistic Fehr said: “You get a sense of things as they go along. You get a sense of things and how they’re likely to end up. Doesn’t mean you’re always right, but you get a sense of things.”

