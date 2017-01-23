Niagara Falls care home left husband in the dark about wife

For 59 years, Fred Rieser never made a decision without his wife, Alma, by his side. But, when it came time for him to make decisions on his wife’s behalf, with Alma beset by Alzheimer’s and Fred designated to speak for her, he was locked out, he says.The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long Term Care has found that Millennium Trail Manor care home in Niagara Falls, Ont., failed to involve cognitively impaired resident Alma Rieser’s substitute decision-maker — her husband Fred Rieser — in discussions about her care in the final days of her life. Alma Rieser, 88, died at Millennium Trail Manor in February 2016. Fred Rieser, 84, says that in the four days leading up to her death, as Alma suffered the symptoms of pneumonia and was given multiple medications, staff never once spoke to him about his wife. Article Continued BelowHe wishes he had been able to offer his input. In a July 14, 2016 report, the Ministry of Health determined that Millennium Trail Manor was in “non-compliance” with the province’s Long Term Care Homes Act, when it “failed to ensure that the resident’s substitute decision-maker was given an opportunity to participate fully in the development and implementation of the resident’s plan of care.”The Long Term Care Homes Act, which sets out the regulations for Ontario’s care homes, says that every resident has the right to “participate fully” in the development, implementation and revision of their plan of care.