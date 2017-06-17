No easy cure for left-out medical-school grads

MONTREAL—A record number of medical-school graduates this year missed out on residency programs, their final training stage, due to an “alarming trend” that puts at risk the hundreds of thousands of dollars provincial governments have invested in the next generation of Canadian doctors.This spring, more than 2,700 medical students were accepted to residency programs that begin next month at university hospitals across the country. But the program, an algorithm used to match applicant preferences to universities’ preferred candidates, has left 68 students without a residency assignment.The problem highlights a gap between the numbers of spots in medical schools and the number of residency spots, which have been cut back in recent years due to tighter budgets, according to the Canadian Federation of Medical Students.Students who don’t find a spot in residency after the two-round selection process end up in a year-long limbo. They are free to reapply, but their debts mount and they must struggle to keep up their skills and remain competitive.Article Continued Below“This is one of the most wrenching experiences … It’s something that you do not wish on anybody,” said a current medical resident, a McGill University graduate, who asked not to be identified due to concerns about the professional stigma of going unmatched.Read more: Tragic case of Robert Chu shows plight of Canadian medical school gradsWhile others celebrate the next stage in their career path, unmatched graduates are plunged into a crisis. With no school affiliation, they are forced to call in personal favours from other doctors to keep up their experience in clinics and hospitals.