No leads in Cinderella murder nearly 30 years later

She is file 36/87. But for 21 years before that, she was known as Margaret Louise McWilliam.On Aug. 27, 1987, McWilliam’s body was found in a secluded area of Warden Woods Park. She had been raped and badly beaten before being strangled with a piece of the jogging suit she was wearing. Police at that time said her face bore bruises from being punched, showing she had fought against her attacker.In 2014 — 27 years after the murder — a DNA test revealed a “strong male profile” from skin cells left on McWilliam’s sweater. Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant, head of the Toronto Police cold case squad said that since the DNA databank came into effect in 2000, a number of cold cases were revisited. McWilliam’s case was one of themArticle Continued BelowWhile the police have his DNA profile, the killer remains at large.On the day she died, McWilliam left her basement apartment on Santamonica Blvd. at around 7 p.m. Police believe she jogged north on Santamonica to St. Clair Ave. E., went west on St. Clair Ave., passing the TTC station on Warden, and entered Warden Woods Park on the southwest corner of Warden and St. Clair. Police believe McWilliam was attacked as she jogged along the single-lane road that wound through the park.Her body was found on the east side of the path.

