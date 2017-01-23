No one has any idea what a Trump doctrine will look like, but the world is bracing: Analysis

WASHINGTON—Does President Trump have a foreign policy doctrine? The entire diplomatic corps in Washington wants to find out.“Every day I send back the same cable saying, ‘We don’t really know,’” one foreign ambassador told the New Yorker.After the first weekend of Trump’s presidency, we have a few clues. Trump believes in “peace through strength” and wants to revitalize an American military he claims is “depleted.” In his inaugural address, he vowed to defeat Daesh, also known as ISIS and ISIL, and eradicate “radical Islamic terrorism” — a phrase he is not afraid to repeat ad nauseam — “completely from the face of the earth.”How his administration intends to achieve any of that remains to be seen. But there is one clear message to be heard: Trump’s mantra of “America First.” The slogan has an unsavory past — originally invoked by fascist sympathizers before the Second World War — but Trump intends to recycle it for our uncertain modern times.Based on his own rhetoric, here’s an early breakdown of what we think “America First” will mean for the world:Article Continued BelowNo need for a moral superpower: “The world must know that we do not go abroad in search of enemies, that we are always happy when old enemies become friends, and when old friends become allies,” Trump said at his inauguration. It was a clear dismissal of the neo-conservative project that animated the Republican Party under George W. Bush — the belief that the United States should actively seek to spread democracy and American values, even when they’re delivered via tank and Humvee.But Trump is not an isolationist, as he has sometimes been described. Rather, by banging the drum of “America First,” Trump is declaring an end not to American engagement with the world but to the long-familiar patterns of that engagement.Trump believes in the importance of nation-to-nation deals over multilateral trade pacts or any other international arrangements. Positions that were once the cornerstones of American diplomacy — such as the “One China” policy or support for human rights and the rule of law — could become mere bargaining chips to be traded away in some future bilateral deal.