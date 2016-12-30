Nortels disabled workers still fighting for better deal after bankruptcy

Greg McAvoy was already exhausted when his worsening multiple sclerosis forced him onto disability leave from Nortel in 2001. Imagine how he feels now, seven years after the company went bankrupt, scraping by without a paycheque at a Calgary care facility and still fighting for what he feels is his fair shake of what’s left of the fallen company. McAvoy, 62, is among a group of roughly 40 disabled or sick former Nortel workers who insist they have been shortchanged as various creditors, bondholders, pensioners and their lawyers scrabble over the carcass of the once-mighty tech giant. They argue the decision this fall to divvy up the $7.3 billion (U.S.) that Nortel left behind — as well as a prior settlement relating to the company’s Health and Welfare Trust — is grossly unfair to former employees who were on long-term disability leave when the business went bankrupt in 2009. In a last-ditch Hail Mary before the deal is finalized, the group is trying to pressure the federal innovation minister to change Canada’s bankruptcy laws to give disabled people preferred status when a defunct company’s assets are divided amongst its creditors — something at least some Liberals supported while they were the Opposition. “For us to get so little, it’s a real tragedy,” McAvoy said in a recent phone interview. “People are having a very difficult time just managing. It’s been six years since we’ve got any money from Nortel, so we’ve been living on fumes.”Article Continued BelowAt every turn of the drawn-out Nortel bankruptcy proceedings, the group referred to in court as the “dissenting” long-term disability beneficiaries has fought for a better deal. First it was over the dispersal of Nortel’s Health and Welfare Trust, then over the wider settlement involving the company’s $7.3-billion “lockbox” of remaining assets. According to Mark Zigler, a lawyer with the firm assigned to represent Nortel pensioners and long-term disabled employees in 2009, people on disability leave from the company — roughly 360 employees, according to court documents — were supposed to get two-thirds of their salary each year until age 65. Then the company went bankrupt and payments were cut off at the end of 2010. Their first chunk of the bankruptcy money was approved that year as part of a settlement that dealt with the Health and Welfare Trust, an account Nortel set up for the payment of life insurance, health and dental benefits and disability payments for its workers. But because of an acknowledged $37-million shortfall in the trust, the settlement only provided each disabled former worker with a lump sum of 38 per cent of what each they would have received until age 65 had the company stayed afloat, according to Zigler and financial expert Diane Urquhart.

