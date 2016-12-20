North Carolina lawmakers set on fast path to repeal bathroom bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—North Carolina lawmakers appear poised to repeal a controversial law widely derided as the “bathroom bill” because it requires transgender people to use restrooms corresponding with the sex on their birth certificate in many public buildings.As part of the deal, the Charlotte City Council voted Monday to repeal the local nondiscrimination ordinance that first prompted legislators the pass the state law.Opposition to the state law, called HB2, cost the state hundreds of jobs, several high-profile sports events and perhaps Gov. Pat McCrory a second term.The repeal would be a remarkable sign of co-operation for Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper and the GOP-controlled legislature. Just last week, lawmakers called a special session and stripped Cooper of some of his authority when he takes office next month.The council’s move is contingent on North Carolina fully repealing HB2 by Dec. 31.Article Continued BelowCharlotte City Councilwoman Claire Green Fallon said that when she walked into a breakfast with legislative leaders Monday, she had no idea the incoming governor and Republican leaders had struck a deal — apparently over the weekend — to dump the contentious law.McCrory said later Monday that he would call legislators back to the Capitol on Wednesday to repeal HB2, which also excludes sexual orientation and gender identity from antidiscrimination protections. In addition, the measure reaffirms that local governments can’t require area businesses to pay a minimum wage higher than North Carolina’s statewide minimum, currently set at $7.25 per hour.Although Fallon said she was unaware of what was happening at breakfast, Charlotte City Council member Julie Eiselt said some council members received a call from Cooper on Sunday night that there would be a special session to repeal HB2.

