North Carolina Republicans stumbling over repeal of LGBT law

RALEIGH, N.C.—After hours of delay Wednesday, wavering Republican legislators stumbled while pushing through the repeal of a North Carolina law dictating which bathrooms transgender people must use in government buildings and schools.The addition of a six-month moratorium on cities passing nondiscrimination ordinances for LGBT people — like the one in Charlotte that led to House Bill 2 — caused Democrats to back away from the bill, calling it only a partial repeal. HB2 has been blasted by gay-rights groups and resulted in job losses and sporting event cancellations.At the same time, House Republicans remained divided over supporting any repeal legislation, putting the ultimate result of the special session called by Gov. Pat McCrory in doubt.Senate Republicans began debating the repeal measure that blocked local governments from passing ordinances regulating employment practices or public accommodations related to restrooms, showers or changing facilities for 180 days. But the GOP halted the debate after about 30 minutes and went into a private caucus to talk.Article Continued BelowDemocrats said the measure broke an agreement with Charlotte leaders who repealed its ordinance telling city restaurants and hotels to let transgender people use the bathroom aligned with their gender identity.“This wasn’t the deal,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte Democrat. “This bill breaks this deal. Charlotte would have not repealed its ordinance if this was the deal.”GOP Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, the repeal bill’s primary sponsor, said the delay would give lawmakers time in 2017 to find a long-range solution to address issues that led to Charlotte’s ordinance and HB2.

