North Korea blasts Donald Trump for yanking United States from Paris accord

North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the Paris agreement on climate change, dubbing it a "short-sighted and silly decision."In a statement published Tuesday on Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and attributed to a foreign ministry spokesperson who wasn't named, the isolated country warned that "global warming is one of the gravest challenges humankind is facing today" and praised the Paris accord for its attempt to stop it.Noting that the Trump administration had announced on June 1 that the U.S. would leave the landmark agreement, the unnamed official said that this was because of the president's "America First" policies and an ignorance "of the fact that the protection of the global environment is in their own interests.""This is the height of egotism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being at the cost of the entire planet," the statement said.The Paris agreement was reached in 2015 and was a signature diplomatic achievement for Trump's predecessor, president Barack Obama. More than 190 nations came together in the French capital to agree to voluntary pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Only two nations didn't sign the agreement: Nicaragua, who argued that the agreement didn't go far enough, and Syria, which was in the midst of a devastating civil war.