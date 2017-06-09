North Korea says it has tested new missile capable of striking U.S. warships

SEOUL, KOREA, REPUBLIC OF—North Korea said Friday it has test-launched a new type of cruise missile capable of striking U.S. and South Korean warships “at will,” as South Korea found a suspected North Korean drone near the tense border between the rivals.The missiles are the fourth new missile system North Korea has disclosed and tested this year, sending a defiant message that it will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbours and Washington.“This new-type cruise rocket is a powerful attack means capable of striking any enemy group of battleships” attempting to attack North Korea and can be used “at will,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.It said leader Kim Jong Un observed the launches and that the missiles “accurately detected and hit” floating targets at sea after making “circular flights.” The North’s claims could not be independently confirmed.Read more:Article Continued BelowNorth Korea calls most recent missile test a successNorth Korea conducts failed missile test, say U.S. and South Korean officialsNorth Korea may be capable of launching missiles carrying chemical weapons: Japan